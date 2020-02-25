Proforma, the $500 million technology and business company, rewarded employees with a five-day Caribbean Cruise for the development and success of ProVision. ProVision is Proforma’s $15 million dollar business management technology.

“Our Technology and Support Center Teams worked exceptionally hard to develop and launch the industry’s newest, fully-integrated business management technology platform, ProVision,” said Proforma CEO Vera Muzzillo. “We wanted to honor their hard work with a well-earned vacation where employees could come together, relax and celebrate their achievements. With sales up over 20% and gross profits up over 17% for owner affiliates on ProVison for over one year, we have much to celebrate.”

Proforma employees who joined the cruise celebration included members of its 85-plus technology team and key executives and support teams from both the Cleveland, Ohio, and Tampa, Fla., support centers.

“The cruise was definitely a worthwhile celebration for our employees. Their hard work and dedication in the development of ProVision has helped produce great success for our owner affiliates,” said Proforma’s CTO Brian Carothers. “These brilliant minds behind the system are continuously working hard so our owner affiliates have access to the most innovative and intuitive technology. We are extremely thankful for the largest and best technology team in the industry.”

Source: Proforma

